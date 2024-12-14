The Tear-Jerking Emilia Clarke Movie Killing It On Prime Video

Content warning: This article discusses themes and subject matter that some readers may find triggering, including physician-assisted suicide.

In the midst of her tenure as Daenerys Targaryen on "Game of Thrones," Emilia Clarke found the time to shoot a heartfelt, weepy romance movie ... and years later, it's finding new life on Amazon Prime's streaming service. So what's the movie?

Released in 2016, "Me Before You" — based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes, which came out four years prior — tells the story of Louisa "Lou" Clark (Clarke), a bubbly but unmotivated young woman who ends up working as an in-home carer for Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), who led an extremely active life as a banker and athlete before getting into a motorcycle accident. Will deeply struggles with his new life as a tetraplegic (meaning that he has a devastating spinal cord injury that affects his ability to move his arms and legs) and, frankly, has a really rough attitude about how his whole world has changed, but Lou's irrepressible spirit and bold nature unexpectedly charms him, helping him live life more fully.

Unfortunately, before Lou enters Will's life, he makes the decision to end his life at a clinic in Switzerland that permits physician-assisted suicide. As much as Lou tries to convince Will not to pursue that path, he ultimately does. Lou spends the last moments of Will's life by his side, and after his death, it's revealed that he left her a large amount of money to encourage her to live her life to the fullest — something she reads in a letter Will left with his last will and testament while she sits in his very favorite café in Paris.

The movie is a tearjerker, to be sure — but apparently, people on Amazon Prime are embracing it. So what did critics have to say about "Me Before You" when it was first released?