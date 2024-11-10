The 5 Worst Episodes Of Game Of Thrones, Ranked

The season 7 episode "Beyond the Wall" is a perfect example of how, in the later seasons of "Game of Thrones," every single character develops a fatal case of the stupids. In the prior episode, "Eastwatch" — which almost made this list! — a bunch of the show's best fighters, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), and Gendry Baratheon (Joe Dempsie), decide to travel north of the Wall and capture a single wight. Why? They want to show Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), the ruling queen of Westeros who hates all of them, that the wights, the White Walkers, and their shared creator the Night King are real.

This idea sucks for about a million reasons, but here are a select few. Wights don't travel on their own, so this mission is doomed to fail. Not only do wights not travel on their own, but running afoul of the much more powerful White Walkers will put all of their lives in serious peril. Also, Cersei doesn't give a flying fart about the good of the realm, so showing her a wight is going to do diddly squat. (Later, when she lays eyes on the wight, she's freaked out ... but not freaked out enough to, you know, stop her war against her brother Tyrion and his queen Daenerys Targaryen, played by Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke.)

The group of dumb boys get their wight but also end up trapped on an ice floe surrounded by a massive army of wights. Gendry, who is now able to cross the space-time continuum, runs all the way back to Eastwatch and sends a raven that travels thousands more miles to alert Daenerys. She shows up with her dragons and watches as one of them is killed by the Night King himself. Absolute clunker of an episode, and you'll spend most of it yelling at the screen telling the characters to knock it off (like I did).