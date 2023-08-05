Emilia Clarke Started Her Game Of Thrones Career By Falling Straight Off Her Horse

Have we gotten to the point in the culture where "Game of Thrones" has become underrated? After the lackluster final season and a finale generally perceived to be underwhelming at best, I think there has been an unfortunate siloing away of the series as a whole, where people let the ending color their entire perception of the show. This was a television show we breathlessly anticipated every single week, spent hours upon hours debating with friends about who was going to win the titular game and who was going to die, and now, it feels like a distant memory, even with the prequel series "House of the Dragon" having a pretty successful first season last year.

Someone I think took an unfair hit in the reception of the final season was Emilia Clarke. There was much debate and grousing about what happened with Daenerys Targaryen in the final few episodes of the show with her complete turn to the dark side and whether or not they properly set up that character evolution. I would argue they did, but that's beside the matter. Daenerys was the fan-favorite character, the Mother of Dragons, and a badass people wanted to see rule Westeros. They felt betrayed.

People drastically undervalued what Emilia Clarke was bringing to the table as an actor. Even if the character was going down a path people didn't understand, her commitment to the character never wavered, straddling a line between sheer vulnerability and fiery bluster at all times. Clarke was essentially a newcomer when she joined "Game of Thrones," and seeing her progression as an actor was one of the joys of the show. And she certainly was green when she began it. Before she wound up mastering dragon-riding, she couldn't even stay on top of a horse.