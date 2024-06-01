One Of Ryan Gosling's Best Films On Rotten Tomatoes Is One Of His Least-Seen

"The Fall Guy" might have kicked off the summer box office season in disappointing fashion, but there's no doubt Ryan Gosling's latest outing is a spectacular time at the movies. Regardless of the film's commercial performance, Gosling and his co-star, Emily Blunt, delivered on the chemistry and charisma, making for a positive critical response that the pair, and director David Leitch, can be proud of.

But then, Gosling never really fails to bring the charisma. On his journey from child actor to movie star, his wry charm has never wavered. Now, his role as Ken in 2023's mega-hit "Barbie" has seemingly endeared him to a whole new generation, culminating in his standout performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 Oscars. But it's arguably when balancing his playful, roguish side with his more serious dramatic sensibilities that Gosling is at his best.

Fans of the actor might well cite his more muted performance in "Drive" as a career highlight. His portrayal of the taciturn driver in Nicolas Winding Refn's 2011 action drama also has a lot in common with his somber turn as K in Denis Villeneuve's excellent 2017 effort "Blade Runner 2049." Both are fine examples of Gosling's work, and excellent case studies of a more tastefully restrained performance from the man. But neither represent that fine balancing act I alluded to earlier, whereby the now-43-year-old somehow manages to project his droll charm while simultaneously conveying an affecting sincerity. No, the quintessential example of this came with what is, in my opinion, his best film: 2006's "Half Nelson" — and Rotten Tomatoes almost agrees with me.