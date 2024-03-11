Watch Ryan Gosling Perform His Oscar Nominated Barbie Song 'I'm Just Ken'

He's just Ken, and he just crushed a performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the Academy Awards. Ryan Gosling, as promised, was not only at the Oscars on behalf of his acting role in "Barbie," but he also took the stage to perform the hit song from the movie's soundtrack. It's safe to say he brought the house down in what will easily go down as one of the show's most memorable moments. Check it out below.

Ryan Gosling and the cast of "Barbie" perform "I'm Just Ken" at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/00hd0Jw8cy — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

Gosling donned a pink sparkly suit surrounded by dancers in black suits with cowboy hats on. Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir, two of the other Kens from the movie, were on stage with him to help bring the song to life with some extra authenticity. Gosling was also joined by Guns 'n Roses guitar player Slash, who helped add some shredding to the proceedings. It's a good thing Gosling reconsidered turning down the role of Ken, eh? The performance was reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," something that must have been an intentional decision on Gosling's part.

The song was arguably the biggest breakthrough hit of any of the songs nominated tonight. "I'm Just Ken" ended up climbing the Billboard charts after the movie came out last year, becoming a pop culture touchstone in its own right divorced from the film's broader success. Gosling's performance showed us why the song left a lasting impression on audiences, despite not taking home the statue for Best Original Song.