Watch Ryan Gosling Perform His Oscar Nominated Barbie Song 'I'm Just Ken'
He's just Ken, and he just crushed a performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the Academy Awards. Ryan Gosling, as promised, was not only at the Oscars on behalf of his acting role in "Barbie," but he also took the stage to perform the hit song from the movie's soundtrack. It's safe to say he brought the house down in what will easily go down as one of the show's most memorable moments. Check it out below.
Ryan Gosling and the cast of "Barbie" perform "I'm Just Ken" at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/00hd0Jw8cy
— Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024
Gosling donned a pink sparkly suit surrounded by dancers in black suits with cowboy hats on. Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir, two of the other Kens from the movie, were on stage with him to help bring the song to life with some extra authenticity. Gosling was also joined by Guns 'n Roses guitar player Slash, who helped add some shredding to the proceedings. It's a good thing Gosling reconsidered turning down the role of Ken, eh? The performance was reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," something that must have been an intentional decision on Gosling's part.
The song was arguably the biggest breakthrough hit of any of the songs nominated tonight. "I'm Just Ken" ended up climbing the Billboard charts after the movie came out last year, becoming a pop culture touchstone in its own right divorced from the film's broader success. Gosling's performance showed us why the song left a lasting impression on audiences, despite not taking home the statue for Best Original Song.
Ryan Gosling is just Ken
This helps to cap off an unbelievable run for "Barbie." Come what may for the rest of the night in regard to the awards, nobody can deny that the movie was a success far beyond what anyone could have imagined. First and foremost, it was (by a considerable margin) the highest-grossing movie globally in 2023, taking in $1.44 billion worldwide. It's also worth repeating that Gerwig didn't make the obvious version of a movie based on Mattel's classic toy. The fact that this version of the movie did as well as it did both critically and commercially remains incredible.
As far as Hollywood's biggest night goes, the film was nominated for a total of nine Oscars, including Best Picture. Not one but two songs from the soundtrack were nominated for Best Original Song. In addition to "I'm Just Ken," Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" was also nominated. Eilish performed her song earlier in the ceremony alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas. The latter would go on to win the award, making Eilish the youngest two-time Oscar winner in history.
Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work as Ken in the film. Robert Downey Jr. took home the award for his work in "Oppenheimer," with the actor serving as the heavy favorite heading into the evening.
"Barbie" is currently streaming on Max.