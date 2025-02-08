Why Ryan Gosling Replaced George Clooney In The Notebook

Now, we know what you're thinking. There's quite an age gap between George Clooney and Ryan Gosling, so no wonder the creatives behind "The Notebook" went in a different direction by casting a younger star opposite Rachel McAdams in a film that, for many, is like cutting onions for 121 minutes. The truth is, however, the script for "The Notebook" had been doing the rounds in Hollywood for years before it made stars out of its leads. In fact, initially, Clooney (an Oscar-nominated actor and Oscar-winning producer) was cast in Gosling's role as Noah Calhoun, the guy from the other side of the tracks that catches the eye of Allie Hamilton (the part that eventually went to McAdams). On that iteration, though, Clooney became far too wary of the shoes he would be partially filling when he found out who was being considered to play the older version of Noah: the big screen legend Paul Newman.

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clooney revealed that he was once in line to star in what would come to be regarded as one of the greatest romantic movies of all time. "I was going to do a movie years ago called 'The Notebook,' that Ryan Gosling actually did, and I was going to do it with Paul Newman," Clooney explained. "I was playing the flashback and Paul Newman was the old guy." However, after much deliberation, Clooney couldn't skim over one major issue that was looking him right in the eye. It was the fact that Paul Newman was just too big a deal and a blue-eyed big deal at that.