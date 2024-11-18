10 Actors Who Were Fired From Major Hollywood Movies

In a franchise that deals with alternate timelines and notions of what could've been, "Back to the Future" initially had an entirely different guy at the wheel of the DeLorean when Eric Stoltz was cast as Marty McFly. It took a matter of weeks for director Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale to realize that they'd got the wrong guy for their time-traveling teenager, who was struggling to lean into the comic element that the adored trilogy would be known for. But while Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) went on about not needing roads, there was certainly a long one replacing Stoltz with Michael J. Fox as their eventual star for what would become one of the best sci-fi movies ever made. The biggest issue was that it took so long to get rid of the previous one.

Stoltz was a man of method acting and brought a more straight-laced edge to the skateboarding bonehead that was needed for the film, even asking to be called "Marty" while on set. There was also some tension in the air between the film's initial leading man and Biff Tannen's Tom Wilson, who left with a sore collarbone after their initial staged scuffle at school (via Vulture). These issues eventually came to an end when the Stoltz was fired after weeks of shooting and replaced by Michael J. Fox. The rest, as they say, is history, depending on what point on the time continuum you find yourself.