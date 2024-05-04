Ryan Gosling Is 'Haunted' By La La Land For One Specific, Hilarious Reason

In "La La Land," Gosling plays Sebastian "Seb" Wilder, a musician who dreams of opening his own jazz club. He's the living epitome of the "Bee Movie" question, "Do ya like jazz?" "La La Land" is a musical, which means that not only is there singing in the film, there's also dancing. And there's one specific element of his dancing that Gosling really, really wishes he could do over again. "There's a moment that haunts me where we're dancing – Emma and I – and I didn't know this would become the poster for the movie, but I thought we were supposed to have our hands up and I thought it'd be cool to put my hand like that," Gosling said.

As you can see in the image above, Gosling is referring to the curious way he's holding his hand flat, almost like he's pretending to dribble an invisible basketball, or perhaps ringing a bell on a hotel's concierge desk. It looks ... strange. And as Gosling states, he didn't realize the image would end up on the poster for the film — thus burning the image into all our brains.

"Even though everyone told me it wasn't cool, I was sure that that was cooler than that," Gosling said. "And now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time. You know what would've been cooler than this? That. It just killed the energy that way. It was sort of like, all leading to what? Just like a lazy – I call it La La Hand."

Whatever you think of the gesture, you have to admit that calling it "La La Hand" is pretty damn funny.