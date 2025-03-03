Why Emma Stone Replaced Emma Watson In La La Land

Damien Chazelle's "La La Land" is a bittersweet tale of a romance that almost was. The story of Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) is of a love that is very much requited and yet, due to circumstances, simply cannot be. That theme of a near-miss is very much the real-life story of the movie as well as its fictional narrative in a number of ways. For one, the film infamously nearly won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Although this was less an instance of a near-miss and more just a genuine mistake, there was a good minute there where the filmmakers thought it actually happened.

That's not the only near-miss that "La La Land" experienced during its journey from inception, to cinemas, to awards season. When the film was first being developed, Chazelle had two completely different actors in mind for the leading roles: Miles Teller and Emma Watson. Teller, of course, had been the star of Chazelle's breakout film, "Whiplash," and it seemed like the filmmaker was interested in turning the actor into his alter ego muse as many an auteur has done in the past (Alfred Hitchcock and Jimmy Stewart, John Carpenter, and Kurt Russell, and so on). Watson, on the other hand, was seeing her star rising beyond her fame as Hermione in the "Harry Potter" films around the time "La La Land" was being put together, and the announcement that she would be co-leading the film with Teller was a further indication of her increasing A-list status.

Alas, it just wasn't written in the (city of) stars that Watson would appear in "La La Land," though the reason isn't due to any shady shenanigans, creative differences, or anything too involved or scandalous. She simply ran afoul of a scheduling conflict, and there were no hard feelings on her part or Chazelle's. However, one could speculate whether or not Watson made the right call for her career, even if "La La Land" emerged unscathed by the switcheroo.