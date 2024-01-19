Julianne Moore Improvised That Hilarious Ryan Gosling Reaction In Crazy, Stupid, Love

"Crazy, Stupid, Love" is one of the best romantic comedies of the 2010s. Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa from a script by "This is Us" creator Dan Fogelman, the film features an absolutely incredible all-star cast that includes Julianne Moore, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Kevin Bacon, Marisa Tomei, John Carroll Lynch, and Joey King.

"Crazy, Stupid, Love" strikes a rare balance between being clever and sincere, emotional but not overly sentimental. The LA Times called the film "a grand romantic gesture about grand romantic gestures" when it was first released, and it hits exactly why it remains so well-liked.

The plot follows several separate storylines about people looking and reaching for seemingly out-of-reach love. At the center is Carell's Cal Weaver, a man who recently separated from his wife and gets advice from a womanizer (Gosling) on how to charm women. At the same time, Cal's son is in love with his babysitter, and tries to woo her despite her being in love with Cal, in turn. Gosling's Jacob, a self-proclaimed hater of romance, is also falling for a girl for the first time.

These storylines eventually come to a boil, and they intersect at a party for Cal's wife, Emily (Julianne Moore), where every character finally meets. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Moore talked about making the film, and ad-libbing her reaction upon her character meeting her daughter's boyfriend for the first time — who just happens to be Jacob.

"I'm blindfolded the whole time," Moore said. "And then when I take my blindfold off, the first thing I say, and it was an ad-lib, when I see Ryan Gosling, to Emma Stone is, 'Oh honey, he's so cute!'"