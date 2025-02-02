Upcoming Stephen King Movies & TV Shows You Need To Know About

Stephen King is quite the prolific author. In addition to countless short stories, the man tends to publish at least one book a year, churning out high-quality stories that terrify readers on a regular basis. That's a wealth of tales for Hollywood to adapt, and they have indeed come knocking at King's door many, many times. His stories are the basis for some absolute classic horror films, including "The Shining" and "Misery," but he's also the writer behind the iconic coming-of-age film "Stand By Me." In the past few years alone, we've gotten great films like "The Boogeyman," "Gerald's Game," "1922," and "Doctor Sleep."

As a result, at any given time, there are tons of King adaptations currently in the works. Some are being planned as films, others as television shows; some of those shows are limited in scope, while others might go on for years. While a handful of adaptations are coming out very soon, others may still be just a pipe dream. It's an exciting time to be one of King's Constant Readers, and no matter which flavor of his storytelling you like best, chances are that somebody's working on something that might be for you.

With that in mind, here's a roundup every upcoming Stephen King movie and TV show you need to know about.