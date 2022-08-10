The Regulators Is The Latest Stephen King Novel To Get A Film Adaptation

"When there's no more room in hell, this artifact said, the dead will walk the earth."

Finally — one of the most epic Stephen King/Richard Bachman stories outside of "The Stand" gets a proper adaptation. Twenty-six years from the release of King's novel "The Regulators," a movie is on the way. Deadline reports that Bohemia group has optioned the cinematic rights to King's best-selling 1996 novel, a Western horror-thriller that begins in the most evergreen of ways to an American audience: an active shooter situation.

Dutton published King's novel in 1996, three years before the real-life Columbine High School massacre. It was an event that upended suburban realities — any North American millennial writer will vouch for it — preceded by King's fictional disruption in Wentworth, Ohio. One day, four vans packing gun-toting "regulators" (not cool in the Warren G sense but scary in the mass shooter sense) terrorize the residents of Poplar Street, OH by putting a bullet in anyone brave enough to venture outside. Houses become log cabins, and the street transforms into something out of a child's hand-drawn sketch. Amid all of this, a child on the autism spectrum – a survivor after his parents were previously dispatched in a drive-by shooting – seems to be at the nexus of it all.

King wrote the novel under the pseudonym of Richard Bachman — a pen name that grew out of King's worry that his fame came from luck than talent. Signet Books printed Bachman novels under the pseudonym until the final novel, "Blaze," in 2007. "The Regulators" was on the tail end of that timeline.