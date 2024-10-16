A Dark Stephen King Fantasy Epic Is Becoming A TV Series With An Unlikely Director

A Stephen King adaptation has just found new life. The author's 2022 book "Fairy Tale" was originally eyed as a feature film. Now though? It's being retooled as a TV show by the folks at A24. This information comes courtesy of the folks at Deadline, who've revealed that Paul Greengrass ("Jason Bourne," "Captain Phillips") is expected to be involved as a director and producer. Peter Rice ("Saturday Night") is also on board as an executive producer.

What's interesting here is that Greengrass was originally attached to direct "Fairy Tale" as a movie when he won the rights to the novel in 2022. While the new report notes that Greengrass' deal has not closed yet, it seems like things are headed in that direction. So, it appears as though the Oscar-nominee has really tuned into the material and wants in on the action, be it on the big or small screen.

It's also noted that the project morphed into a TV show because King's original novel — which clocks in at over 600 pages — is simply too much for one movie to handle. Plenty of the author's works have gone the TV route, such as "The Stand" or HBO's "The Outsider," which King is a fan of. As for the specifics of the story? The synopsis for the book reads as follows: