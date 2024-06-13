A New Stephen King Adaptation Is Coming To A Streaming Service You Probably Don't Use
Good news: a new Stephen King adaptation is on the way! Not-so-goood news: it's headed to a streaming service I'm pretty sure no one uses. That streaming service is MGM+, and, c'mon, let's get real here: do you subscribe to MGM+? Do you know anyone who does? I sure don't! But hey, maybe this will be a sea change for the streaming service. Maybe this will be the thing that finally gets me, and others, to subscribe. Who knows!
Anyway, the adaptation in question is "The Institute," based on the King novel from 2019. It features one of King's favorite go-to elements: kids with powers! Speaking with Rolling Stone when the book first came out, King said: "Like a pitcher that has a great fastball or slider, you go back to what worked for you before ... I do think that kids are sort of magic. When I was a young man, I could draw [inspiration] from my own kids. Now that I'm so much older, I am drawing from my grandchildren and what I see them doing and how I see them interacting."
Ben Barnes ("Westworld") and Mary-Louise Parker ("Weeds") are set to star in the series, which hails from executive producer and director Jack Bender, who worked on the King series "Mr. Mercedes," and executive producer and writer Benjamin Cavell, who worked on the King miniseries "The Stand."
Stephen King's The Institute
Here's the official synopsis for the upcoming MGM+ series adaptation of Stephen King's "The Institute":
When 12-year-old genius Luke Ellis is kidnapped, he awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did, and who are all possessed of unusual abilities. In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won't last, as his story and Luke's are destined to collide. Tim Jamieson, played by Barnes, is a disillusioned ex-cop who takes a job as the night knocker in a small town, withdrawing from the world until Luke's plight reignites him and gives him something to believe in. Ms. Sigsby, played by Parker, is the charming but iron-willed director of the Institute and a true believer in its awful mission. She's certain history will come to see her as a hero.
I'm a big Stephen King fan, but I have to admit I didn't finish "The Institute." I thought it started off strong, but then I just sort of ... lost interest. Maybe the news about this new TV show will inspire me to go back and finish it.
"I'm thrilled that Stephen King has entrusted me with another of his brilliant novels and continuing the extraordinary creative relationship with Michael Wright and MGM+," said Jack Bender. "Working alongside Ben Cavell and a team of exceptional writers, to tell the story of these uniquely gifted children, will ensure a suspenseful and engrossing series."
Benjamin Cavell added: "It is my great honor to have another chance to adapt Stephen King, who has been generous and collaborative beyond my wildest imaginings. Also, the opportunity to work with Jack Bender, who has directed some of my all-time favorite television, is truly a dream come true. I couldn't be more grateful to Michael Wright and MGM for putting this team together."
And King himself even weighed in, stating: "I'm delighted and excited at the prospect of 'The Institute,' with its high-intensity suspense, being filmed as a series. The combination of Jack Bender and Ben Cavell guarantees that the results will be terrific."
There's no premiere date in place for the show just yet, but that gives you plenty of time to finally subscribe to MGM+, I guess.