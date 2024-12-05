A 2017 Stephen King Dark Fantasy Flop Is Finally Finding Its Audience On Netflix

Those acquainted with the complex, sweeping nature of the "Dark Tower" novels will understand why stuffing its overarching themes into one film is probably not a good idea. For starters, the first novel in the series, "The Gunslinger," is an absolutely gripping introduction to the series' strange, frightening world, acting as a compelling hook that nudges you toward the rest of the books. Of course, these sentiments are in no way absolute, as many "Dark Tower" enthusiasts I know do not jive with the winding, meditative nature of the first novel. However, "The Gunslinger" is generally a solid starting point for any adaptation that aims to sincerely capture the pulpy, fantastical nature of the setting that the titular gunslinger, Roland Deschain, inhabits.

In Arcel's 2017 adaptation, Elba plays Roland, who is in eternal pursuit of The Man In Black (McConaughey), an abductor of children who wishes to topple the Dark Tower and destroy the fabric of reality. As the film is mostly rooted in the experiences of 11-year-old Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor), the events are filtered from his perspective, in which he experiences visions about the end of the world. Despite incorporating narrative ingredients that should work, the film falls apart even before it gets a chance to establish itself, as it rarely ventures beyond the superficial. Events occur as they are meant to, but any meaning or depth that should accompany them is promptly robbed at every turn. Perhaps the biggest disservice here is how Elba's Roland isn't allowed to exist enough to evolve into a character, despite the actor's pointed efforts to invest a thematic void with something substantial.

The adaptation's botched nature can be partially attributed to its long, difficult production period, which commenced in 2007, ten years before the film was released. As you can probably guess, different directors and writers were attached at varying points, including J.J. Abrams and Ron Howard, but production eventually moved forward with Arcel.

Well, it is what it is. "The Dark Tower" lacks both intrigue and flavor, and makes for a mildly interesting watch only when you divorce it from the Stephen King of it all. While that is unforgivable in my book, I'm sure it works just fine as an action-packed one-time watch featuring CGI monsters and a toppling tower.