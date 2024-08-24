Stephen King Used Seven Samurai And Its Western Remake In His Dark Tower Series

Among the "Dark Tower" fandom, the typical consensus is that the first four books were amazing, and the final three books were a step down. There are a lot of reasons for this view. The big one is that books 5 through 7 were each written in rapid succession; after taking his sweet time with the first four, a post-car accident Stephen King seemingly wrote the final three books in one frantic burst. There's a sloppiness to the writing (especially with some of the anti-climactic villain deaths in book 7) that seems like it could easily be attributed to King rushing his way to the finish line.

But despite the way the final three novels tend to clump together in readers' minds, the fifth book ("Wolves of the Calla") is still very much its own distinct thing, and deserves to be treated as such. "Song of Susannah" might feel like a total bridge novel, designed solely to set up the finale, but "Calla" has a self-contained storyline where Roland's gang (sorry, his ka-tet) roll up to a small town and decide to help the villagers in their time of need.

What's the town's problem? Well, there's a group of mysterious robotic wolves that descend upon the town once per generation, kidnapping half their kids and sending them back lobotomized. Upon hearing this, the ka-tet put their quest for the Dark Tower on hold and spend the next few months learning and preparing for the next attack. It all builds up to an exciting climactic battle, where the wolves are defeated not just by the ka-tet, but by the villagers who've learned from them over the course of the story. Sound familiar? That's because it wasn't King's most original idea.