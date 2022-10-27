This Is What Mike Flanagan's Take On Stephen King's Dark Tower Would Look Like

Stephen King's work has been adapted for the screen dozens of times and, in recent years, the ever-popular author's output has become particularly attractive to studios and streaming services. Much of that had to do with the unparalleled success of "It" in 2017, which sparked a tidal wave of further movies and TV shows based on King's writings. But 2017 also played host to "The Dark Tower," a film adaptation of King's sprawling, beloved book series. The movie bombed and, as it stands, these books remain unadapted in a satisfying manner. But Mike Flanagan, the man behind "Doctor Sleep" and the supposedly unadaptable "Gerald's Game," sees this as his Everest — and he knows how he would tackle the task.

Flanagan recently spoke with CinemaBlend and was asked about what his version of "The Dark Tower" would look like. While the director admits he doesn't know if it would be a series of movies, like Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings," or a show, like Amazon's "The Rings of Power," he knows how to approach it. In short? Just do the books. He said: