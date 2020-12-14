Daily Podcast: Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar & Disney Animation – A Breakdown of Every Major Disney Announcement from Investor Day 2020
Posted on Monday, December 14th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the December 14, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to talk about Disney’s avalanche of announcements for Pixar, Marvel, Disney Animation, and Lucasfilm properties.
Opening Banter:
In the News:
- Walt Disney Animation
- ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ is Being Released in Theaters and Disney+ Premier Access This March
- ‘Moana’ and ‘The Princess and the Frog’ Sequel Shows Heading to Disney+
- ‘Baymax!’ and ‘Zootopia+’ Animated TV Shows Coming to Disney+
- ‘Encanto’ is Disney’s Next Magical Animated Musical, Arriving in Fall 2021
- Lucasfilm
- ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’: Patty Jenkins Will Become the First Woman to Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Film
- Lucasfilm Announces Two ‘The Mandalorian’ Spin-Offs: ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Rangers of the New Republic’
- New ‘Star Wars’ Shows Include ‘Lando’, ‘The Acolyte’, ‘Star Wars Visions’, and ‘A Droid Story’
- ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Hayden Christensen Joins Cast of Disney+ Series
- ‘Andor’ Teaser: Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor Leads a ‘Star Wars’ Series About the “Building of a Revolution”
- ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Confirmed as the Final Film in the Adventure Franchise
- Pixar
- Marvel
- ‘Black Panther II’ Will Not Recast T’Challa in the Wake of Chadwick Boseman’s Death
- Marvel Studios Confirms ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Coming From ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Director Jon Watts
- ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is the Official Title of ‘Ant-Man 3’
- Christian Bale to Play ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Villain Gorr the God Butcher
- ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ to Introduce America Chavez to the MCU
- ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Trailer Revealed, Series Debuts in March 2021
- ‘Loki’ Trailer: Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief Finds Himself at the Center of a Crime Thriller
- ‘What If…?’ Trailer: An Animated Look at an Alternate MCU
- New ‘WandaVision’ Trailer: Wanda Maximoff and Vision Are Ready to Fight
- ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is Getting a Live-Action Holiday Special in 2022 Before Vol. 3 Arrives in 2023
- Marvel Announces ‘Secret Invasion’, ‘Ironheart’, ‘Armor Wars’, and More Marvel Shows Coming to Disney+
- Odds and Ends
- ‘Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers’ Movie Will Star John Mulaney and Andy Samberg
- ‘Alien’ TV Series Coming to FX From Noah Hawley, Ridley Scott in Talks to Executive Produce
- ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Ordered by Hulu
- Hulu Will Exclusively Release 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures Movies as Originals
- Here’s a Complete List of Updated Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Disney Animation Release Dates
Other Articles: Here’s How Darth Vader Could Fit Into the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series – And Why It Makes Sense in Canon
