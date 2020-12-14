On the December 14, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to talk about Disney’s avalanche of announcements for Pixar, Marvel, Disney Animation, and Lucasfilm properties.

Opening Banter:

In the News:

Other Articles: Here’s How Darth Vader Could Fit Into the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series – And Why It Makes Sense in Canon

All the other stuff you need to know: