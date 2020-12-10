We now have an official title of Ant-Man 3, and it’s a mouthful: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. I almost feel like it should have an exclamation point at the end, like the reader has to shout “Quantumania!”, but that’s me. Peyton Reed is back in the director’s chair, and Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michele Pfeiffer are all back as well. Newcomers to the franchise include Kathryn Newton, playing Ant-Man’s re-cast daughter Cassie, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Ready for some Quanumania? You better be, because that’s the title of Ant-Man 3 – Ant-Man 3: Quantumania. Today at the Disney Investor Day presentation, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige confirmed something previously reported: Jonathan Majors is playing Kang the Conqueror. In the comics, Kang is a 30th-century scholar named Nathaniel Richards. He’s also a possible descendant of Reed Richards, AKA Mr. Fantastic of The Fantastic Four, and since Marvel also announced a new Fantastic 4 movie today, that might end up being relevant.

Meanwhile, another newcomer is Kathryn Newton, who can currently be seen in Freaky. She’ll be playing Cassie Lang, daughter of Scott Lang, AKA Ant-Man. Let’s just saw that she takes after her father in the comics and engages in her own super-heroics.

Paul Rudd is, of course, back as well, with Evangeline Lilly also returning as Hope van Dyne/Wasp; Michael Douglas as Hank Pym; and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne. And while he wasn’t part of the announcement, we have to hope and assume the best Ant-Man character, Michael Peña’s Luis, will be back as well.

Plot details are non-existent at the moment, but based on the title, the Quantum Realm will play a big part, as it has in the previous two Ant-Man films. There’s no release date just yet, but I’m sure Marvel will get around to announcing that sooner or later.