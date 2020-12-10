Harrison Ford is getting up there in age, but he’s still game for Indiana Jones 5, even if Steven Spielberg is leaving the directing duties to Logan and Ford v Ferrari filmmaker James Mangold. However, when Dr. Henry Jones Jr. returns to the big screen in July 2022, we need to savor it, because Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that this will be the final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

Indiana Jones 5 has been in development for a long time now, pretty much ever since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in 2008. It will begin production in 2021 and will be released in July 2022.

Now that we know that this is the final installment of the film franchise that began in 1981, that leaves no room for someone else to take over the mantle, at least until there’s probably a reboot or a Disney+ series sometime in the next decade or two.

The return of Harrison Ford will undoubtedly keep fans interested in the next archaeological adventure, but I have to say that it’s a little bit of a bummer that Steven Spielberg isn’t coming back to send off Indiana Jones one last time. Surely he’ll be involved quite a bit as the producer of the franchise, but we wish he was still sitting in the director’s chair. Plus, it’s a little worrisome that he left the sequel due to disagreements with the film’s script from Jurassic Park writer David Koepp. Hopefully we’ll be hearing more details about this one sooner than later, so stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.