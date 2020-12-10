Hayden Christensen is heading back to a galaxy far, far away.

At today’s Disney investor presentation, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced that Christensen “will return in the role of Darth Vader” in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the prequel series which also features the return of Ewan McGregor in the titular role. He better hope the action isn’t set on Tatooine (because there’s so much sand there, you see, and that guy really hates sand).

“Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith,” Kennedy explained, “where he faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Deborah Chow is directing this series, following the work she did on season one of The Mandalorian, and Kennedy promised the show will feature “the rematch of the century” between Obi-Wan and Vader – something which will likely cause fans to lose their minds when they see it.

Production begins in March of 2021.