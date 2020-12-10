During the Disney investor presentation this evening, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige dropped a metric ton of news about Marvel’s upcoming plans. The company is already developing several shows for Disney+ that we knew about, but here are a few that are new: Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and I Am Groot will all be heading to the streaming service.

Get details about all of those below, plus casting news about the She-Hulk series that’s also in the works.

She-Hulk arrives to the MCU! Tatiana Maslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Tim Roth returns as the Abomination and Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, will appear in the series. Directed Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk is coming to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/z4OlQJhrlr — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Feige confirmed that Tatiana Maslany will be starring in She-Hulk, which will feature an appearance by Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo and the surprising return of Tim Roth as Abomination, the villainous character he played in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in Marvel Studios' Original Series Secret Invasion. Coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/AuInHMuBRW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, which Feige hyped as perhaps the most significant crossover event since Civil War in the pages of Marvel Comics. He’ll be joined by Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, the Skrull who appeared in Captain Marvel and later disguised himself as Fury on Earth so the real Fury could take a much-deserved vacation in space.

Coming soon to #DisneyPlus, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/VB94VyPr9e — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

He also revealed that an Ironheart series was in the works, which will follow the character of Riri Williams, a young Black girl who’s a genius inventor that creates a suit of armor that rivals Tony Stark’s.

Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes aka War Machine in Armor Wars, an Original Series coming to #DisneyPlus. A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands? pic.twitter.com/K6M0q9mcNM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Don Cheadle is returning as Jim Rhodes (AKA War Machine) in Armor Wars, a series that focuses on what goes down when the advanced technology that the late Tony Stark developed falls into the wrong hands.

Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on Disney+ featuring several new and unusual characters. I Am Groot, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/U5nfDkFKjW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

And finally, yet another new series was announced before Feige wrapped up his presentation. I Am Groot is a series of shorts that will “feature several new and unusual characters.” The show will star the adorable Baby Groot, the young version of the character that was depicted in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.