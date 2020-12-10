Both Moana and The Princess and the Frog are getting their own Disney+ shows. The Moana series will arrive in 2023 and is described as a “long-form musical comedy,” while the Princess and the Frog show is called Tiana, and will serve as a sequel to the 2009 movie. That show will drop on Disney+ in 2022. Both new shows were announced during Disney’s big Investor Day presentation.

In Moana, “An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity.”

In The Princess and the Frog, “Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana — thereby turning her into a frog as well. The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess.”

Now, Disney+ is giving both films their own shows.

Moana is one of my favorite recent Disney movies, so I’ll admit I’m actually pretty damn excited to return to that world with the upcoming Disney+ Moana series. We don’t really have many details at the moment, but the show was announced during the Disney Investor Day presentation, where it was revealed Moana would be “a long-form musical comedy series” due out in 2023. Hopefully, the original voice cast, especially Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, will be returning.

Then there’s Tiana, a series that will serve as a sequel to The Princess and the Frog. The show follows Princess and the Frog main character Tiana as she serves as a real princess. Princess and the Frog was one of the rare modern-day Disney flicks that used hand-drawn animation techniques instead of just computer-generated imagery. The film was…fine? I guess? I really enjoyed the opening scenes, but the moment main character Tiana turned into a frog, it kind of lost me. Maybe the show will fair better since it’s likely to avoid that (I mean, Frog isn’t in the title, so it has that going for it). Tiana will arrive on Disney+ in 2022.