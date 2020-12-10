WandaVision will be the first series coming to Disney+ from Marvel Studios, and not only will it directly connect to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but that sequel will also connect to the upcoming Spider-Man 3. Much of the series have been shrouded in mystery, but the latest WandaVision trailer gives us the best look at the series yet.

WandaVision Trailer

This new WandaVision trailer shows us much more outside of the classic TV sitcom construct that is clearly being used as a way of containing the powers of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Who is behind her containment, and is there any way that Vision (Paul Bettany) is actually still alive? There are some shots of the Mind Stone that brought Vision to life that make us think this could be possible. No one is really dead in the Marvel Comics universe, so the same could be said in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There’s a lot to soak in with this new trailer, and we’ll have a breakdown of all the new footage sometime tomorrow, so be sure to come back to see what we learned about this series and the rest of the Marvel Studios shows coming to the Disney+ streaming service next year.

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision will arrive on Disney+ starting on January 15, 2020.