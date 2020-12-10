Raya and the Last Dragon is the latest Disney release to head straight to Disney+ amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with the animated Disney film set to hit both theaters and Disney+ Premier Access in March 2021.

At the Disney Investors conference, Disney announced that the highly anticipated fantasy epic Raya and the Last Dragon will premiere day-and-date in both theaters and Disney+, the latter on which it will be available for the Premier Access fee of $34.99 — the same release that the live-action Mulan received.

The new day-and-date release date has been set for March 5, 2021. That’s a week earlier than the previous release date that had been announced for the Disney animated film, which stars Kelly Marie Tran as a warrior on a quest to save the fictional realm of Kumandra. Disney has released a new poster with the announcement.

Welcome to the Kingdom of Kumandra. Raya and the Last Dragon is coming to theaters and on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access on March 5, 2021. #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/tF94qRTo0E — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Raya and the Last Dragon comes from directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho. The cast includes Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu (the dragon).

Here is the synopsis for Raya and the Last Dragon:

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu.

See the new poster for Raya and the Last Dragon below.