Two new Pixar titles have been announced during the Disney Investor event, and one is a pretty big surprise. That would be Lightyear, which is – believe it or not – the origin story of the real Buzz Lightyear, the character made famous by the Toy Story franchise. While the Buzz in the Toy Story films was voiced by Tim Allen, the “real” Buzz will have the voice of Chris Evans. Then there’s Turning Red, a new film from Domee Shi, the director of Bao.

Get ready to go to infinity, and beyond, with…Chris Evans. Evans will be voicing Buzz Lightyear in Lightyear, a new Pixar movie that will explore the origin story of the character immortalized as a toy in Toy Story. As it was explained during the Disney Investor call, “If Buzz the toy is based on an actual sci-fi character, this is that character.” The film is a sci-fi adventure, and will arrive in theaters June 17, 2022.

In addition to Lightyear, Pixar is also making Turning Red, a new film from Bao director Domee Shi. The film follows Mei, who is experiencing the awkwardness of being a teenager with a twist – “when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda.” I mean, we’ve all been there, right? Turning Red arrives on March 11, 2022.