To borrow a famous line from one of the supporting stars in Loki: everyone knows that Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War. What this presupposes is maybe…he didn’t? Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Loki, the limited series which sees Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the God of Mischief, in a surreal time-hopping series that finds Loki trapped in “his own crime thriller.” Watch the Loki trailer below.

Loki Trailer

We have the first look at Loki, the Disney+ Marvel series that stars Hiddleston as Loki in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, having escaped with the Tesseract. But it seems like he’s escaped from the frying pan into the fire, as he’s brought to a mysterious organization called the “TVA” by Owen Wilson‘s character, who toys with the god before shoving him into a strange world that seems to exist at the top (or bottom?) of a tall building. It’s all very intriguing, cryptic stuff, but it shows that Loki isn’t just the time-hopping series we assumed, but one that deals with mysterious conspiracies and reality-bending organizations.

Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star in Loki, which follows the version of the God of Mischief who stole the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame and subsequently travels to different time periods to evade capture and wreak his particular brand of havoc. Kate Herron (Sex Education) is directing the show, which will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and address Loki’s struggle with identity.

Loki is set to debut on Disney+ in May 2021.