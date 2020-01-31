Update: Variety confirms ComicBook.com’s original report that Owen Wilson has been cast in Loki. Unfortunately, they don’t have any details about his character, either. Our original article follows.

Here’s a fun rumor to send you into the weekend. According to ComicBook.com, the producers of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ streaming series Loki have apparently hired Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums, Wedding Crashers) to star in the show opposite veteran Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Tom Hiddleston. Prepare your best Owen Wilson impression and read on to learn more.



We’re still waiting on confirmation of this piece of casting, and while ComicBook.com is not one of those disreputable sites that conjures stories out of thin air, it’s still probably best to approach this one with a bit of hesitation. So now that you’re equipped with your grain of salt, the outlet says they’ve heard that Wilson will be playing “a major role” in the new show, though the specifics of his character are being kept under wraps. We know so little about the show that it’s impossible to even guess who he might be playing – the series is evidently going to be about Loki, who escaped from captivity during the 2012 timeline in Avengers: Endgame, time-hopping all over the universe, so the possibilities are endless.

The site suggests that Wilson’s presence could potentially point toward a comedic tone for the show. Personally, that seems like a big leap to make based on a single piece of casting, but at the same time, I doubt Marvel would hire Wilson and not take full advantage of his comedic talents. That’d be like hiring Jeff Goldblum only to not let him do his whole Goldblum schtick. Wilson has appeared in some serious films over the course of his career (Behind Enemy Lines, No Escape), but he’s primarily known for his work in comedy and comedy-adjacent projects, so it’s a safe bet that he’ll bring some levity to the proceedings. Whether or not the entire show feels like a comedy remains to be seen.

The Loki series, which stars Hiddleston and is rumored to star Flower actress Sophia Di Martino as well, will reportedly span six hours. Sex Education director Kate Herron will helm the show, which is written and overseen by Rick and Morty‘s Michael Waldron. The plot supposedly features the titular trickster as “an unlikely influencer on historical events,” and it will apparently tie in to the events of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has previously said that the multiverse is the next step in the evolution of the MCU, so this series could have a significant impact on how we see that play out over the next few years.

In the meantime, I’ll be over here picturing Owen Wilson playing multiple parts across multiple eras of this show, always the only person who spots Loki entering that particular moment on the time stream and exclaiming “Oh, wow!” to himself as soon as he sees him.