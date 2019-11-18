We’ve known that Marvel Studios was working on a Loki series for Disney+ since last fall. However, very little is known about what the series will entail other than the return of Tom Hiddleston as the titular god of mischief, who finds himself popping up at various points throughout time as an unlikely influence on historical events. But now the series has a co-star in the form of Netflix’s Flowers star Sophia Di Martino, who was recently seen in Universal’s fantasy comedy Yesterday. Find out more below.

Variety has word on the first addition to the Loki cast since the series was announced in September of 2018. Di Martino is said to co-star in the series, which would seem to indicate that she has a significant role alongside Loki. Could she serve as a time traveling companion, some kind of adversary, or maybe even a love interest? Perhaps there’s a chance she could be all three of those at different times throughout the show.

Di Martino reportedly beat out several other actresses for this role in Loki, which is said to have been highly contested. She’s a star on the rise who has worked plenty across the pond in television shows like Casualty and The Royal Today. Last year, you might have seen her in the AMC series Into the Badlands for a couple episodes.

Loki will be in the hands of Sex Education director Kate Herron, taking on her highest profile project yet. For the pilot, she’ll be working from a script by Rick and Morty writer Michael Waldron, who will also be executive producing the series and credited as creator. It’s not clear if Waldron will continue to write the series or if other scribes will be brought in to fill out the rest of the six-hour first season run.

The importance of the forthcoming Marvel Studios shows coming to Disney+ has become more clear recently with Marvel boss Kevin Feige saying the movie will tie into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, just like the upcoming WandaVision series. These shows will be integral to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large, with Feige saying that fans may want to get a Disney+ subscription in order to keep up.

Production on Loki is expected to begin in 2020 and it’s expected to arrive sometime in the spring of 2021.