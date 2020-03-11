Richard E. Grant is joining another Marvel property. The British acting legend is joining the cast of the Disney+ Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston as the trickster god, who managed to defy death in Avengers: Endgame. It’s not yet disclosed who Grant will be playing.

Variety and The Wrap confirmed the news that Richard E. Grant has been cast in the Loki series for Disney+. The casting was first reported by DiscussingFilm.

The details of Grant’s role are being kept under wraps, but Variety reports that the actor will only appear in a single episode of the series. What will that role will be? We do not know. However, knowing the type of character that Grant has usually been cast as, it will likely be another sinister British villain for Hiddleston’s Loki to face off against.

Grant has appeared in a Marvel property in this type of role before, starring in James Mangold’s Logan as the villainous Dr. Zander Rice. But as the X-Men series is not connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Grant will likely be playing a different character.

Grant seems to enjoy starring in Disney properties, appearing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as General Enric Pryde, in a brief but scene-stealing role as the intimidating superior officer who clashed with Domnhall Gleeson’s General Hux. It was honestly too small a role for the presence that Grant grants it, and especially for the excitement that Grant had for the film, which was one of the glorious bright spots of the Rise of Skywalker press tour. Grant is inarguably an amazing actor, but recently he’s become an even better online presence, going viral with his pure joy at being in blockbuster films and meeting Barbra Streisand. Let’s hope that, even with his reportedly brief appearance here, we get to see more wonderful behind-the-scenes raves from Grant.

Loki is set to follow Hiddleston’s Loki at different times in human history, influencing major events after he absconded with one of the Infinity Stones during Avengers: Endgame. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sophia Di Martino are also set to star in the series written and executive produced by Michael Waldron. Kate Herron is attached to direct all the episodes and executive produce.

Loki is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2021.