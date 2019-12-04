Richard E. Grant continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. The Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me? actor was the best part of this year’s awards season, unable to hold back his joy at sharing the campaign trail with 2018’s most acclaimed actors and actresses and tearing up upon meeting his idol, Barbra Streisand. Now Grant is bringing his brand of pure joy to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in which he stars as Allegiant General Pryde.

You see, Grant really loves The Rise of Skywalker. Like, really loves it. He loves it so much that he apparently broke Disney’s strict social media embargo for it and posted an emotional video reaction, in which he praised the J.J. Abrams-directed film as a “resurrection of the Spirit” with tears in his eyes. We don’t deserve you, Richard E. Grant.

The cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker got a special early screening of the highly anticipated Star Wars film before its premiere this week. And while the rest of the cast has kept their mouths shut, Richard E. Grant just couldn’t contain how much he loved the movie.

“Just seen the 1st cast screening of @starwars #THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. What it achieves, weaves & resolves, is a total emotional meltdown & resurrection of the Spirit,” Grant wrote in the caption of his tweet, which also contained a video of the actor visibly in tears over the film.

“I’ve just seen Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker and nothing prepares you for this,” Grant says in the video, his voice shaking in emotion. “I cheered, I shouted, I fist pumped the air, I cried, I stood and cheered. It’s absolutely everything you hoped it would be. I’m so proud to be in it and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Just seen the 1st cast screening of @starwars #THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. What it achieves, weaves & resolves, is a total emotional meltdown & resurrection of the Spirit. Bravo to @jjabrams & his astonishing cast & creative crew ???????????? pic.twitter.com/EwtYghYTXK — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 4, 2019

Grant has spoken before about the intimidating security surrounding The Rise of Skywalker, but it seems like even Disney’s burliest security guards can’t stop the love that Grant holds for the film. While the actor is no stranger to genre films, having starred in 2017’s Logan, it’s clear that he has a special place in his heart for Star Wars. And it’s just a blessing that we get to witness Grant express that love.

For now the video has remained up, but we can probably expect Disney security to crack down and get Grant to remove it at some point. But in the meantime, we can count this as The Rise of Skywalker‘s first rave review, which bodes well for the film’s strong but lower-than-expected box office tracking.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20, 2019.