Disney+ has added another star to tussle with everyone’s favorite trickster god. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who has recently been seen in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, has been cast in the upcoming Loki series for Disney+. Mbatha-Raw joins star Tom Hiddleston in the Loki series cast, alongside Sophia Di Martino and the recently cast Owen Wilson.

Variety reports that British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw is joining the cast of Disney+’s Loki series, which features Avengers: Endgame star Tom Hiddleston reprising his fan-favorite role as the trickster god. Unsurprisingly, the details of her character are being kept under wraps and Marvel representatives have declined to comment.

This is probably the most exciting piece of casting news to come out of Loki. Mbatha-Raw has proved herself a wildly charismatic and talented actress, with star turns in films like Fast Color, Beyond the Lights, and Belle. And of course, she stole our hearts in the Emmy-winning Black Mirror episode “San Junipero” in 2016. Mbatha-Raw is no stranger to working with Disney, having starred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time and the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake. It’s uncertain whether she will be playing an ally or an enemy to Hiddleston’s Loki in the Disney+ series, though it would be exciting to see Mbatha-Raw put her charisma to use to play a fellow god.

The last time we saw Loki was when he escaped with an Infinity Stone during the time heist plot in Avengers: Endgame, teasing all kinds of future havoc. Although no details are known about the series, which is being helmed by Sex Education director Kate Herron and written and overseen by Rick and Morty‘s Michael Waldron, the plot will reportedly center on Loki as “an unlikely influencer on historical events” with a possible tie in to the events of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. The Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, may also cross over with the series. Loki is currently filming for a targeted premiere date in early 2021, and will reportedly span six hours.