Loki, the Disney+ TV series which brings back Tom Hiddleston‘s god of mischief, is (probably) coming our way early next year. And while we all have a pretty good idea what to expect – Loki back on his bullshit – specific details remain locked away. But showrunner Michael Waldron has some hot goss he’s ready to spill on what’s in store. Specifically: how the sometimes villain/sometimes hero Loki will deal with his ever-changing identity.

The timeline of Loki as a character is a little wonky at the moment. He was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War, but he got a second lease on life in Endgame because the Loki from the past was able to snatch the Tesseract and boogie on out of there to safety. But here’s the thing: the Loki who escaped, and, presumably, the Loki we’re going to see on Loki is the Loki from the first Avengers. Which means all the character growth that happened over the course of all the movies that came after Avengers is…gone? I guess? If that’s true, Loki is still in full-blown bad guy mode, isn’t he?

Nonetheless, the Loki show is going to have the character grappling with himself. During an interview with Forever Dogs Podcast (via CBM), Loki showrunner Michael Waldron offered some words of what we can expect from Loki as a character:

“I think it’s the struggle with identity, who you are, who you want to be. I’m really drawn to characters who are fighting for control. Certainly you see that with Loki over the first 10 years of movies, he’s out of control at pivotal parts of his life, he was adopted and everything and that manifest itself through anger and spite towards his family.”

My guess is that as the show goes on, the villainous Loki will slowly turn back into a somewhat more heroic Loki. He’ll grow as the show progresses, and by the time the series ends, he’ll be somewhat similar to the guy we saw in Thor: Ragnarok. And then it’ll be time for Thor: Love and Thunder. Or I’m completely wrong! We’ll see!

There’s no release date yet, but the show is expected to arrive early 2021. In addition to Hiddleston, the cast includes Richard E. Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson (oh, wow), and Sophia Di Martino.