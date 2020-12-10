‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Ordered by Hulu

Praise be: The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for season 5. Hulu has ordered a fifth season of dystopian drama based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, which is currently shooting its fourth season.

Hulu has ordered The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, the streaming platform announced at the Disney Investors conference, where they shared a sizzle reel of new and old footage of the bleak dystopian drama. A video released on Twitter and YouTube showed the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale celebrating the renewal while teasing the production of season 4, which is ongoing in Canada right now.

“Here we are shooting season 4,” said the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale in the video, including star Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, and more.

“I’m also thrilled to announce that we have been picked up for season 5,” Moss said.

The Handmaid’s Tale seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Hulu.