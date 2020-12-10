During Disney’s investor presentation, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that Black Panther 2 (or Black Panther II, as a title card on screen indicated) will not recast T’Challa, the character played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Read Feige’s full quote below.

“Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally,” Feige said. “His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it’s for that reason that we will not recast the character. However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed the first film, is returning in those same capacities for the sequel, and Feige said he was “hard at work” on it now. Black Panther II will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.