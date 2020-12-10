Last year, we heard the wild news that Hot Rod and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping director Akiva Shaffer would be tackling a live-action and CGI hybrid big screen version of the animated series Chip N’ Dale Rescue Rangers. But now we’re even more excited, because we have word that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-star John Mulaney and Brooklyn Nine-Nine lead Andy Samberg will be voicing the titular characters respectively.

Chip N Dale Rescue Rangers Movie Cast Announced

Chip and Dale are back in a hybrid live-action-animated feature directed by Akiva Schaffer and starring John Mulaney N’ Andy Samberg. Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, an Original Movie, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wFVTSWtOGi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 11, 2020

On top of John Mulaney and Andy Samberg taking the roles of the lead chipmunks, it was said that fans would immediately recognize Seth Rogen‘s voice in a role in the movie as well. We’re just guessing, but Rogen has to be voicing Monterey Jack, right? That makes the most sense for his comedic talents and vocal style.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers ran for three seasons as an animated series on The Disney Channel in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and became a staple for ’90s kids while airing in syndication. It put a new spin on Disney chipmunks Chip and Dale, reimagining them as the leaders of a detective agency who faced off against animal villains like the evil Fat Cat. They were also joined by handy female companion Gadget Hackwrench, so we look forward to hearing who will play her.

We’ll be waiting to see the movie on Disney+ sometime in 2022. In the meantime, how about we ruin your night (or make it better) by leaving you with the theme song from the animated series, which is one of the catchiest cartoon themes to come out of the ’90s.