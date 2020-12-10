The Marvel What If…? comics were cool little diversions that asked questions like, “What if The Punisher Had Killed Spider-Man?”, and other non-cannonical scenarios. Now that concept has been grafted onto an animated series for Disney+. The What If…? series “explores what would happen if major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe occurred differently.” Watch the What If…? trailer below.

What If Trailer

“Space. Time. Reality. It’s more than a linear path.”

Ready to explore an alternate version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Then check out the trailer for What If…? above. It looks pretty damn cool – an excuse to essentially blow up the MCU as we know it and tell completely new, weirder stories that would never get their own feature films. Jeffrey Wright will voice Uatu/The Watcher, the narrator of the series. The show will also feature MCU players Hayley Atwell, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Renner, and many more will all be back, but as is the nature of the show, they won’t be playing exactly who you expect them to play. That’s part of the fun.

A.C. Bradley created the show, while Bryan Andrews directs. The animated series is expected to consist of 10 episodes and it arrives on Disney+ summer 2021.