The Stars Wars news out of the Disney Investor Presentation just keeps coming. At the start of the event it was announced that at least 10 new Star Wars shows were headed to Disney+, and now we know about a few more of them. They include Lando, focused around Lando Calrissian; a mystery-thriller called The Acolyte; Star Wars: Visions, an original series of animated short films; and the animated A Droid Story.

Then there’s The Acolyte, a series from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. The show is described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era,” and honestly, that’s the most exciting Star Wars news I’ve heard in a while. The idea of trying other genres in the Star Wars galaxy is something I’ve longed for. Give me horror Star Wars! Rom-com Star Wars! Give me something new. A mystery-thriller certainly fits that bill.

On the animated front, there’s Star Wars: Visions, “an Original Series of animated short films, celebrates the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best Japanese anime creators,” arriving in 2021. And there’s also A Droid Story, where Lucasfilm Animation will team up with Lucasfilm’s visual effects team, Industrial Light & Magic, to develop an adventure described as an “epic journey will introduce us to a new hero guided by R2-D2 and C-3PO.”