Once upon a time, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was set to be the first ever live-action Marvel Studios TV series. That position has since been overtaken by WandaVision, but fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in action, because the show is set to arrive on Disney+ in March of next year. Check out the first full trailer, which was released during today’s Disney investor presentation.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer

If you liked the rough-and-tumble action of the Captain America franchise, this series seems to be retaining that vibe. It appears to be the most down-and-dirty entry from this first round of Marvel shows, and while it doesn’t appear to have the same absolutely massive scope as something like Loki, it should still satisfy people who appreciate a little hand-to-hand combat mixed in with their MCU properties.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on March 19, 2021.