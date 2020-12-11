Last night, The Walt Disney Company performed a show of strength unlike anything we’ve seen outside of Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con by unleashing details and plans for new entries in several of its biggest franchises, including properties from Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Walt Disney Animation. Since a number of movies received slight schedule adjustments, here is a comprehensive look at the confirmed release dates for a ton of film and streaming projects that fans are excited to see.

Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney Animation, and Marvel Release Dates

WandaVision – January 15, 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon – March 5, 2021

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – March 19, 2021

Black Widow – May 7, 2021

Loki – May 2021

Luca – June 18, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – July 9, 2021

Eternals – November 5, 2021

Encanto – November 24, 2021

Third Spider-Man Movie – December 17, 2021

What If…? – Summer 2021

Dug Days – Fall 2021

The Mandalorian Season 3 – Christmas 2021

Star Wars: Visions – 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 2021

Ms. Marvel – 2021

Turning Red – March 11, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 26, 2022

Lightyear – June 17, 2022

Black Panther II – July 8, 2022

Indiana Jones 5 – July 2022

Captain Marvel 2 – November 11, 2022

Cars TV Series – Fall 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Christmas 2022

Star Wars: Andor – 2022

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – 2022

Tiana – 2022

Baymax! – 2022

Zootopia+ – 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – 2022

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron – December 23, 2023

Win or Lose – Fall 2023

Moana (TV Series) – 2023

Obi-Wan Kenobi – TBD

Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic – TBD

Star Wars: Ahsoka – TBD

Star Wars: Lando – TBD

Star Wars: The Acolyte – TBD

Star Wars: A Droid Story – TBD

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film – TBD

Fantastic 4 – TBD

I Am Groot – TBD

She-Hulk – TBD

Secret Invasion – TBD

Ironheart – TBD

Armor Wars – TBD

Moon Knight – TBD