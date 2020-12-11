Here’s a Complete List of Updated Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Disney Animation Release Dates
Posted on Friday, December 11th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
Last night, The Walt Disney Company performed a show of strength unlike anything we’ve seen outside of Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con by unleashing details and plans for new entries in several of its biggest franchises, including properties from Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Walt Disney Animation. Since a number of movies received slight schedule adjustments, here is a comprehensive look at the confirmed release dates for a ton of film and streaming projects that fans are excited to see.
Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney Animation, and Marvel Release Dates
WandaVision – January 15, 2021
Raya and the Last Dragon – March 5, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – March 19, 2021
Black Widow – May 7, 2021
Loki – May 2021
Luca – June 18, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – July 9, 2021
Eternals – November 5, 2021
Encanto – November 24, 2021
Third Spider-Man Movie – December 17, 2021
What If…? – Summer 2021
Dug Days – Fall 2021
The Mandalorian Season 3 – Christmas 2021
Star Wars: Visions – 2021
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 2021
Ms. Marvel – 2021
Turning Red – March 11, 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder – May 26, 2022
Lightyear – June 17, 2022
Black Panther II – July 8, 2022
Indiana Jones 5 – July 2022
Captain Marvel 2 – November 11, 2022
Cars TV Series – Fall 2022
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Christmas 2022
Star Wars: Andor – 2022
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers – 2022
Tiana – 2022
Baymax! – 2022
Zootopia+ – 2022
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – 2022
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron – December 23, 2023
Win or Lose – Fall 2023
Moana (TV Series) – 2023
Obi-Wan Kenobi – TBD
Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic – TBD
Star Wars: Ahsoka – TBD
Star Wars: Lando – TBD
Star Wars: The Acolyte – TBD
Star Wars: A Droid Story – TBD
Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film – TBD
Fantastic 4 – TBD
I Am Groot – TBD
She-Hulk – TBD
Secret Invasion – TBD
Ironheart – TBD
Armor Wars – TBD
Moon Knight – TBD