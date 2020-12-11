America Chavez, a fan-favorite character from the pages of Marvel Comics, is going to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During last night’s Disney investor presentation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that young actress Xochitl Gomez will be playing the MCU’s version of America Chavez, also known as “Miss America,” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Feige explained that the America Chavez MCU introduction will take place in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the horror-tinged sequel that’s set to include multiple crossover points with other MCU properties.

Gomez, whom you may recognize from the new Baby-Sitters Club reboot on Netflix or from her brief role on You’re the Worst, will play Miss America, Marvel’s first Latin-American LGBTQ character to star in an ongoing series. America Chavez is an alien who ran away from home, traveled to another dimension, and eventually became a covert superhero on Earth. She can fly and has super strength and super speed, but her coolest power is the ability to (via Wikipedia) “kick open star-shaped holes in reality, allowing her and her teammates to travel through the multiverse and into other realities.” She’s a fan favorite character similar to Ms. Marvel, and should make a terrific addition to the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will tie in to the events of WandaVision and the newest Spider-Man movie, is set to arrive in theaters on March 25, 2022.