The 15 Best '90s Sitcoms, Ranked
The '90s was a fruitful period for the sitcom genre, when it flourished on network television and basic cable throughout the decade. After the largely family-friendly sitcoms of the '80s, sitcoms in the '90s got edgier with their stories and experimented more with the format. This experimentation included more unique inciting premises and expanding the genre into the medium of animation. Between first-run shows and reruns in syndication, sitcoms absolutely dominated television in the '90s, bringing audiences together over laughs with fan-favorite characters.
For the genre, the '90s catapulted sitcoms to new creative heights and levels of viewership success. The shows also offer an invaluable glimpse into cultural mores and the state of society through the perspective of its characters and the stories they experience. Here are the 15 best '90s sitcoms that make for either a great nostalgic revisit or a gateway for new viewers into an earlier era.
15. The Nanny
The project Fran Drescher was born to star in, "The Nanny" ran for six seasons from 1993 to 1999. Drescher plays Fran Fine, a cosmetics saleswoman who is hired as the nanny for the three children of New York-based Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy). Fran brings a warmth and friendliness to the Sheffield household that had been missing for years while dealing with the family's wry butler, Niles (Daniel Davis). Over the years, Fran not only defrosts Maxwell's frosty demeanor, but the two fall in love and get married.
With her signature nasally delivery and blustery personality, Fran Drescher created her most iconic role on "The Nanny." Just as Fran livened up the Sheffield family, so too does Drescher with the whole show, playing particularly well off of Shaughnessy and Davis. The series has increasing fun with its format, including characters repeatedly breaking the fourth wall and addressing the audience, getting them in on the jokes. Fran Drescher brought a modern Lucille Ball energy to "The Nanny," elevating it above its contemporaries.
14. King of the Hill
After creating the ultimate animated numbskulls Beavis and Butt-Head for MTV, Mike Judge went to Fox to launch a very different kind of animated sitcom. Premiering in 1997, "King of the Hill" is a long-running comedy created by Judge and Greg Daniels focusing on the Hill family and their friends in small town Texas. Leading the ensemble is Hank Hill (Judge), a modest, honest, and hard-working propane salesman and family man. Joining the Hills are Hank's friends in the neighborhood, as their more traditional outlook is juxtaposed with the ever-evolving way of American life.
Compared to louder and wackier animated sitcoms, there is an underlying serenity to "King of the Hill" exemplified by scenes of Hank and his friends sharing a beer by their fence. There are certainly big moments and gags throughout the series, but for the most part, the narrative is rooted in a low-stakes slice-of-life look at Texan suburbia. Across its run, there are essential episodes everyone should watch, highlighting the show and its characters at their unassuming best. A gentler, easygoing animated sitcom that finds its laughs in the deliberately un-flashy realities of life, "King of the Hill" is arguably Mike Judge's best work.
13. The Larry Sanders Show
Even before kickstarting the modern era of prestige television with "The Sopranos," HBO was producing impressive original programming. One of the premium cable channel's best comedy shows was the 1992 sitcom "The Larry Sanders Show," co-created by and starring Garry Shandling as Sanders. The series follows a fictional late-night talk show hosted by Sanders and the behind-the-scenes foibles that he endures. Viewers get to see Sanders' show, including a parade of celebrity guests playing fictionalized versions of themselves.
Taking on a faux-documentary style before that format was popular, "The Larry Sanders Show" is one of the best sitcoms of all time and enormously influential to the genre. Something lost on modern audiences is that Shandling's series premiered in the midst of the late-night feud between David Letterman and Jay Leno in the early '90s. Late-night television was still very much king in those days, and Shandling hilariously deconstructed the format with his HBO series. An enduring classic by the late, great Garry Shandling, "The Larry Sanders Show" was both ahead of its time and very much of its time, to fantastic effect.
12. The Drew Carey Show
While today's audiences may recognize him more as the host of "The Price Is Right," Drew Carey first got widespread attention by co-creating and starring in "The Drew Carey Show." Playing a fictionalized version of himself that didn't have a successful comedy career, the sitcom's version of Carey worked a nondescript white-collar job in Cleveland. Carey is joined by his close friends, including Lewis Kiniski (Ryan Stiles) and Oswald Lee Harvey (Diedrich Bader). The ensemble gets into all sorts of hijinks in and around Cleveland, from starting their own beer company to the usual ups and downs of finding love.
Right from jump, "The Drew Carey Show" had plenty of fun with the conventional sitcom format. From musical episodes and live episodes to episodes daring viewers to find all the continuity errors, the show wasn't afraid to mix things up. Carey found comedic simpaticos with Bader, Stiles, and later co-star Craig Ferguson, something Carey parlayed with Stiles into the improv comedy series "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" With "The Drew Carey Show" finally available on streaming, now is the perfect time to revisit the unassuming classic.
11. Living Single
Before "Friends," there was "Living Single," which similarly explored the interpersonal dynamics between a group of six 20-somethings in New York City. Premiering on Fox in 1993, the series centered on roommates living in two Brooklyn brownstones as they navigated their careers and romances. The primary group consisted of magazine editor Khadijah James (Queen Latifah), her cousin Synclaire (Kim Coles), and their childhood friend Regina Hunter (Kim Fields). Each of the women take their careers to the next level while befriending men living in a nearby apartment going through similar journeys into adulthood.
Black-led sitcoms finally made significant in-roads in the '90s, and "Living Single" was a key factor in that successful growth. But more than what it meant for greater representation on television, the show was just an all-around appealing series that felt more authentic than a lot of its contemporaries. The gags were still present, of course, but they came from a place of more visible relatability and with the laughs more genuinely earned. Boasting a strong ensemble cast, "Living Single" provided Queen Latifah with the standout role that considerably elevated her profile as an actor.
10. Everybody Loves Raymond
Stand-up comedian Ray Romano loosely drew from his own life experiences for his starring role in "Everybody Loves Raymond." Romano stars as sportswriter Ray Barone, who lives on Long Island with his wife Debra (Patricia Heaton) and their children. Living across the street from Ray and Debra are Ray's parents, Frank (Peter Boyle) and Marie (Doris Roberts), along with Ray's older brother Robert (Brad Garrett). The constant, hovering presence of Ray's family creates much of the comedic conflict that informs the show's sense of humor and slice-of-life narrative.
"Everybody Loves Raymond" is one of those increasingly rare sitcoms that doesn't descend into overtly raunchy humor or an overly polished family life. Just like Romano's usual stand-up routine, the gags throughout the show come from a genuine place and feature relatable observations about familial dysfunction. That emotional honesty and natural comical rapport comes from the excellent ensemble cast in "Everybody Loves Raymond," with its core quintet playing off each other extremely well. If you're looking for a good place to start, Ray Romano's favorite episodes are hilarious, but really, the whole show is solid from top to bottom.
9. Full House
While some might dismiss "Full House" of being too saccharinely sweet, the show really helped define the sitcom genre as it transitioned from the '80s into the '90s. The series follows recently widowed single father Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) raising his three daughters in San Francisco. Helping Danny out are his lifelong best friend, Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier), and Danny's brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos). The series was followed by a Netflix original revival, "Fuller House," which revisited the Tanner family after Danny's children had become adults and parents themselves.
Airing from 1987 to 1995, "Full House" was a television institution for much of its run, heralded by its bouncy theme song. The three male leads, in particular, helped carry the show from what could've been a thoroughly precocious premise, giving it a real comedic lift. Halfway through its run, the show had a crossover with the next show we're mentioning, making for '90s sitcom gold. Family friendly but no less funny, "Full House" definitely provides audiences with a cozy sitcom watch that's grown more potent with early '90s nostalgia.
8. Family Matters
The classic ABC sitcom "Perfect Strangers" created the spin-off "Family Matters," which became even more successful and enduring than its originating show. The series shifted its focus to Harriette Winslow (Jo Marie Payton) and her husband Carl (Reginald VelJohnson), who had been recurring characters on "Perfect Strangers." A middle-class Black family living in Chicago, Harriette and Carl raised their children, with other family members moving into their home. Joining the ensemble was their nerdy neighbor Steve Urkel (Jaleel White), who became the show's breakout character midway through the first season.
To the show's credit, "Family Matters" quickly noticed the charm in Steve Urkel and capitalized on it soon after his debut. White's larger-than-life performance as the character helped set the show apart from its contemporaries and gave it one of the biggest catchphrases in '90s television. ("Did I do thaaaat?") So much of the series' appeal lies in Urkel and the frequently annoyed Carl's repartee, something the show leaned heavily into for continued great effect. Another project that defined the genre's transition from the '80s to the '90s, "Family Matters" helped bridge the tonal gap between the two eras.
7. Married... with Children
Fox faced stiff competition when it launched in 1986 opposite rival networks ABC, CBS, and NBC, but found its early success in its original comedy programming. With that in mind, "Married... with Children" holds an important role in Fox history as its longest-running original sitcom at the time. The show centers on the thoroughly dysfunctional Bundy family living in Chicago, led by their patriarch Al (Ed O'Neill). Long past his high school glory days, Al is a shoe salesman that spends his free time at the local strip club or guzzling beer while watching TV at home.
Appreciated for more than just its longevity, "Married.. With Children" was a welcome change of pace from the unfailingly wholesome family-based sitcoms other networks were producing at the time. The show typified Fox's edgier humor, bringing in plenty of sex gags and featuring a cast of unapologetically irredeemable characters. Running for 11 seasons from 1987 to 1997, the show featured a family not to aspire to, but avoid becoming at all costs. Proudly rude and crass every step of the way, "Married... with Children" deconstructed the picture-perfect families that were crowding television airwaves at the time.
6. Boy Meets World
The heir apparent to "Saved by the Bell," as that franchise endured a wave of continuation rebrands of diminishing quality, was "Boy Meets World." The show follows Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) as he progresses through middle school, high school, college, and into young adulthood. Joining Cory are his older brother Eric (Will Friedle), his best friend Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong), and his true love, Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel). As the fun-loving group grows up together, they are given life lessons by their mentor and the Matthews' neighbor, George Feeny (William Daniels).
Focused on a more adolescent and teenage audience than other contemporary ABC sitcoms, "Boy Meets World" crafted a warm coming-of-age story. The trials and tribulations of growing up were still around, particularly with Shawn's comparatively tumultuous background, but they were still couched in a family-friendly way. As usual, a lot of the show's underlying strength lies in how well its ensemble cast gels together, knowing when to lean into its more humorous and more serious characters. One of the best shows of the '90s, "Boy Meets World" hits all the right notes without playing down to its audience.
5. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
While Will Smith is one of the biggest movie stars in the world now, at the dawn of the '90s, he was still primarily known for his musical career. That changed with the 1990 sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," with Smith playing a fictionalized version of himself relocating from West Philadelphia to Southern California. Going from a rough-and-tumble urban neighborhood to an affluent Los Angeles community, Will hilariously deflates the pretentious Banks family and their associates. This often has Will and his Uncle Phil (James Avery) comically clash over Phil's stern outlook and pompous children.
In addition to giving Smith's acting career its start, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" helped lead to a wider embrace of hip hop culture. The show's status on ABC and slightly more streetwise approach compared to something like "Family Matters" gave it an authenticity without sacrificing laughs. At the same time, the series wasn't afraid to drop its sitcom veneer and become a serious show addressing things like absentee fathers and the relationship between race and classism. The series that made Will Smith a household name, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" remains an enduring classic.
4. Frasier (1993)
Initially introduced in the third season of "Cheers," Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) went on to become a staple on that sitcom. After "Cheers" came to an end in 1993, Grammer reprised his role in a continuation spin-off that premiered later that year titled "Frasier." The new series featured Crane relocating to his native Seattle to become a radio therapist, reconnecting with his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and their father Martin (John Mahoney). As the two brothers carry a high-brow sibling rivalry, they also each find love again throughout the series.
Running for 11 seasons, "Frasier" boasted an impressive longevity over the show largely eschewing contemporary pop culture. Instead, the series' gags benefited from a blend of sophisticated and accessible humor from the brothers' upper-crust outlook. That strong writing is something that stayed consistent for the better part of the decade, rivaling "Cheers" as the superior of the two shows. A sharply written show that provided a welcome high-brow alternative to the usual sitcom fare, "Frasier" holds up over 30 years after its premiere.
3. Friends
It would be impossible to include a list about beloved '90s sitcoms and omit "Friends," which could earn a spot due to cultural impact alone. The show focuses on six young adults living in Manhattan who often convene at their local coffee shop or apartment. As the show continues, the characters advance in their careers and find love, including and especially with each other. The series is about the transitional phase as 20-somethings become 30-somethings, growing past wide-eyed innocence as they settle firmly into adulthood.
"Friends" might not be the funniest show on this list, but it is a consistently entertaining watch. The series' real appeal has always been the rapport between its cast, from Matthew Perry's sarcastic Chandler to Lisa Kudrow's lovably loopy Phoebe. In the years since the show's conclusion, "Friends" has become a comforting, if seemingly never-ending, nostalgic watch. A show that became the template for so many sitcoms to follow, every streaming service wants its own "Friends," even if its success is unrepeatable in the modern era.
2. The Simpsons
If there was ever an animated sitcom of any decade, let alone the '90s, that stands above the rest, it's "The Simpsons." The series (which, yes, technically began in the '80s, but we're considering it a '90s show for the purposes of this article) follows the titular middle-class family and the suburban community around them in the fictional town of Springfield. Leading the ensemble is Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta), a dim-witted but lovable family man whose schemes, along with those of his son Bart (Nancy Cartwright), form the show's crux. As the series progressed, the wider ensemble of characters throughout Springfield have broadened the show's scope.
Running for over 35 seasons and counting, "The Simpsons" overtook "Gunsmoke," breaking its incredible record as the longest-running scripted American series. When the series premiered, it served as a perfect encapsulation of family comedic sensibilities in the late '80s and early '90s. Since then, it's evolved steadily with the times, spawning an entire wave of merchandising and a feature film (with another slated for 2027). Not too shabby for an animated series that quietly launched from a comedy sketch show.
1. Seinfeld
You probably knew "Seinfeld" was going to earn a spot on this list, and that it would be near the top. A show purportedly about nothing, the series followed a fictionalized version of stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld living in Manhattan. Jerry is joined by his lifelong best friend George Costanza (Jason Alexander), his ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and his neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). The ensemble dissects the inanities of dating and other typical facets of adulthood, while evidently learning nothing in the process.
More than just '90s nostalgia, "Seinfeld" is still a show that's incredibly funny decades later, with a broad reach for its particular brand of humor. Jerry and his friends became enduring comedic archetypes, and the premises and catchphrases the show featured continue to resonate today. At the same time, "Seinfeld" occasionally broke the rules of comedy, gently pushing the sitcom format forward in its own unassuming way. A triumph of the genre, no other '90s sitcom got it better and retains its core appeal more than "Seinfeld" in the decades since its conclusion.