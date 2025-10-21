The 15 Best '90s Sitcoms, Ranked

The '90s was a fruitful period for the sitcom genre, when it flourished on network television and basic cable throughout the decade. After the largely family-friendly sitcoms of the '80s, sitcoms in the '90s got edgier with their stories and experimented more with the format. This experimentation included more unique inciting premises and expanding the genre into the medium of animation. Between first-run shows and reruns in syndication, sitcoms absolutely dominated television in the '90s, bringing audiences together over laughs with fan-favorite characters.

For the genre, the '90s catapulted sitcoms to new creative heights and levels of viewership success. The shows also offer an invaluable glimpse into cultural mores and the state of society through the perspective of its characters and the stories they experience. Here are the 15 best '90s sitcoms that make for either a great nostalgic revisit or a gateway for new viewers into an earlier era.