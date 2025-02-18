The Comedy Sketch Show That Quietly Launched The Simpsons

For many of us, it's hard to imagine a time before "The Simpsons." As the longest-running scripted television series of all time, "The Simpsons" has been on the air since 1989, and while the show has certainly evolved over 36 seasons, some things have been there since the beginning. Maggie has always been a little too smart for a baby, Homer has always been a bit of a jerk sometimes, and people are rather inexplicably bright yellow, and that goes back to before the animated family even had their own television series.

Before creator Matt Groening had a show of his own, the Simpson family and their neighbors in Springfield were the stars of a series of shorts on the Emmy-winning Fox sketch comedy series "The Tracey Ullman Show." Though how exactly "The Simpsons" were conceived is contentious, we know for sure that the very first "Simpsons" short aired on the first episode of "The Tracey Ullman Show" on April 5, 1987, introducing America and soon the rest of the world to Bart, Lisa, Maggie, Marge, and Homer. "The Simpsons" changed the pop culture landscape, inspiring a whole new wave of adult animated shows. Without "The Simpsons," there is no "Family Guy" or "South Park," but without "The Tracey Ullman Show," there might never have been a "Simpsons."