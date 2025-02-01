8 The Simpsons Celebrity Guest Stars That Aged Poorly

While it might be a relatively old cameo now, the issue surrounding it is undoubtedly one of the show's rawest. Author Neil Gaiman played himself in "The Simpsons" season 23, episode 6, "The Book Job" in 2011. The episode saw Homer and Bart working on their own fantasy novel, which led to a run-in with the writer of "The Sandman" and "Coraline" who, since 2024, has been accused of sexual assault by eight different women. Currently, the author has multiple projects being adapted from his works, including "The Sandman" and the final chapter of "Good Omens" (which, according to Deadline, went from a series to a feature film following the allegations). Disney's plans for "The Graveyard Book" have been put on hold as well (as per IndieWire). With that in mind, it already has fans asking if his appearance in the beloved sitcom will get the same treatment.

At the time of writing, the episode is still available to watch on Disney+ with Gaiman, even on the episode's cover image, but fans are still questioning if will be taken off in due course. Over on X, @Garebear__11 asked, "How long until that Neil Gaiman episode of The Simpsons gets pulled from streaming and the only way to ever see it is if you own the DVD?" Who knows if this will come to pass, but for now, it's one of many episodes on the show that for some, might be worth skipping.