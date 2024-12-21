12 Jokes From The Simpsons That Aged Terribly

"The Simpsons" has made many absurd predictions over the years that have actually come true. Such premonitions have led some to believe "The Simpsons" writing staff contains time travelers who are able to see into the future. But that theory doesn't hold up to scrutiny because if that was the case, you'd hope they'd avoid making some problematic jokes that wouldn't age well.

It's natural for TV shows from the 1980s and '90s to have bits that seem crude in retrospect. It's actually kind of a good thing because it shows just how far society has come that making fun of certain groups or ideas is no longer acceptable. Of course, not every joke ages poorly due to political correctness. Sometimes, a show makes a joke about something that makes sense in the moment, but after a couple of years, people forget what it was even supposed to be about.

"The Simpsons" has both of these types of poorly-aged jokes. /Film has already gone over the worst "Simpsons" storylines, but for this list, we're looking at individual jokes that don't hold up today.