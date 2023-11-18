How 9/11 Changed The Climax Of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

The other change to the film was the increase of American flags everywhere. Not only does Spider-Man fly by a lot of them, but the closing shot of the movie is of him climbing onto the pole of a giant American flag above the city, looking below, and jumping off to continue fighting more crime. It's a famous shot, one that was thrown into most of the final trailers.

What also helped the movie appeal to post-9/11 New York is that all three of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" films, much more so than the two other series we've gotten over the years since, have always centered New Yorkers. We're constantly getting reaction shots of random citizens, as well as little scenes where those citizens get to show off their personalities. Pretty much whenever Spider-Man is in trouble in a public place, the citizens have his back. The trilogy as a whole is partially a love letter to New York, and it's hard not to appreciate it.

"In its own tiny little way, the way escapist entertainment can take us away from our problems, I thought that Spider-Man tried its part to take New Yorkers away from the horror that was 9/11 [with] brief entertainment," Sam Raimi said last year about the trilogy. With as fondly remembered as these movies still are twenty years later, it's safe to say he pulled it off.