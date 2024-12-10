The 10 Worst Storylines On The Simpsons

When "The Simpsons" has the kind of legendary run it had from season 3 to season 8, no episode could knock it from the pantheon of greatest TV shows of all time. The likes of "Lemon of Troy" and "Marge vs. the Monorail" rank among the best "Simpsons" episodes of all time as instantly rewatchable sitcom classics that manage to cram in memorable jokes over a span of 22 minutes. Of course, we're a long way from season 8 at this point, and one could argue there are more bad episodes than good ones by now

That isn't to say everything post-Golden Era is irredeemable. There have been some real gems over the years; it's just not as consistently great as something like season 5 where every episode is a banger. Even then, there's a marked difference between an episode that's just kind of forgettable and something that actively makes you upset.

Nearly 800 episodes of "The Simpsons" have come out over the years, with more on the way. During that time, "The Simpsons" has put out some storylines that are genuinely baffling in hindsight. They're the kind of stories that make you scratch your head and wonder who thought this was a good idea, whether something is in poor taste or goes against pre-established character traits. As Comic Book Guy would say, these are the Worst. "Simpsons." Storylines. Ever.