The Simpsons Brings Back One Of Its Oldest & Most Problematic Gags In Season 36

"The Simpsons" is entering its 36th season this year, and if you're expecting any major changes to the longest running sitcom in television history, you probably aren't a fan of "The Simpsons" because nothing ever changes in Springfield. Aside from killing off a handful of characters (most notably Maude Flanders and Edna Krabappel) and retiring the Kwik-E-Mart proprietor Apu Nahasapeemapetilon (in response to criticism that he'd long been voiced by white actor Hank Azaria), the constantly quarreling middle-class brood and their motley crew of neighbors, coworkers, and classmates are virtually unchanged in appearance and temperament 30-plus years later.

Given how much our world has changed over this time frame, you might expect this to be kind of problematic. Well, it kind of is. When "The Simpsons" dropped Apu, they lost one of their few recurring characters of color, and the series has remained steadfast in its devotion to not creating new regular denizens of Springfield to break up the monotony and/or score a quick ratings spike. After all, one of the show's greatest episodes lampooned this desperate act via the ill-fated introduction of Poochie into the hyper-violent ecosystem of "The Itchy & Scratchy Show." Even if the series' producers and writers wanted to go this route, that classic half-hour of television forever torched that bridge before they could ever cross it.

So, Springfield isn't any more diverse than it ever was (which, to be fair, is more diverse than the vast majority of other classic sitcoms), but what about the attitudes of its characters? Do those need readjusting? It seemed to some like the "Simpsons" writers were on the cusp of making one very big tweak to Homer's parenting skills last season, but the "Simpsons" crew wants viewers to know that, as of 2024, one aspect of the show will never change.