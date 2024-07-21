The First Episode Of The Simpsons Was Almost Completely Different

When "The Simpsons" was ordered to series by the Fox Broadcasting Company, a team of writers sat down and penned 13 episodes for what would become the first season. At the time, the plan was for an episode titled "Some Enchanted Evening" to serve as the premiere. In this episode, Simpson family matriarch Marge (Julie Kavner) grows tired of being taken for granted by oafish husband Homer. To make it up to her, Homer plans a night out — the couple will first go out to dinner and dancing at a fancy restaurant, and then spend the night at a motel. To make this romantic evening possible, Homer hires a babysitter to watch the Simpson kids: bratty troublemaker Bart (Nancy Cartwright), brainiac Lisa (Yeardley Smith), and non-verbal infant Maggie.

As it turns out, the babysitter, Ms. Botz (Penny Marshall), is an infamous criminal known as the Babysitter Bandit — a fact that Bart and Lisa learn after watching the crime TV series "America's Most Armed and Dangerous." After being discovered, Botz captures and ties up Bart and Lisa while proceeding to rob the Simpson home. Eventually, Bart and Lisa get free. They knock out Botz, tie her up, and then run to a payphone to call for help. Before help arrives, however, Homer and Marge come home. Assuming that Ms. Botz was the victim of their troublemaking son, Homer frees the Babysitter Bandit, gives her extra money, and then sends her on her way right before the cops and members of the media show up. Homer is reduced to a laughingstock for helping the person who robbed his own house get away.

If you're familiar with the first season of "The Simpsons," you know that "Some Enchanted Evening" is actually the season finale, not the premiere. So what happened?