One Mostly Silent Character On The Simpsons Has Been Voiced By Three Different Oscar Nominees

"The Simpsons" gets a lot of mileage out of its voice actors. Seriously, it feels like half of Springfield is voiced by Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, or Tress MacNeille. Despite the numerous cases of voice actors doubling up, each character in the cast sounds unique and immediately recognizable. Even Maggie Simpson, the perennial infant who never says a word, has her distinctive pacifier sound.

Most of Maggie's baby sounds are provided by Nancy Cartwright (whose primary "Simpsons" is playing Maggie's older brother Bart). On the rare occasions where Maggie does do more than squeal or suck on her binky, the show has brought out some big acting guns.

In season 2's "Bart vs Thanksgiving," Bart imagines his family being angry with him; Maggie declares, "It's your fault I can't talk!" That one line was provided by none other than an uncredited Carol Kane (who these days is rocking it as Pelia on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds").

Then, the season 4 episode "Lisa's First Word" ends with Maggie's first word ("Daddy") — but neither her parents nor siblings are around to hear it. "The Simpsons" got an even bigger guest star to play Maggie in that episode: Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor.

Much later, "The Simpsons" season 20 anthology episode "Four Great Women and a Manicure" caps itself off with "Maggie Roark," parodying "The Fountainhead" by Ayn Rand (ugh). Maggie's preschool teacher discourages how she plays with her building blocks, so she gives an impassioned speech before her class about why she refuses to conform. Maggie's (fully developed adult voice) is supplied by Jodie Foster.

Quite an impressive collection of actresses, huh? The Oscars would certainly agree.